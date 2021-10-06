Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Upgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The firm presently has a $33.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $31.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.90% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.
CMC opened at $31.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average of $31.24. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $36.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
About Commercial Metals
Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.
