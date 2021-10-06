Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Upgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The firm presently has a $33.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $31.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.90% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

CMC opened at $31.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average of $31.24. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $36.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 25.2% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 33,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 76.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 846,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,999,000 after buying an additional 367,685 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 766,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,534,000 after purchasing an additional 92,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

