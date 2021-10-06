Commonwealth Bank of Australia Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.34 Per Share (OTCMKTS:CMWAY)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson forecasts that the company will earn $4.34 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $2.6168 per share. This represents a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.58%.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile
Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other.
