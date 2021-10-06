Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Short Interest Update

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the August 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

CMWAY traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.63. 20,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,659. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.45. The company has a market capitalization of $134.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 0.84. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 1 year low of $47.53 and a 1 year high of $81.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $2.6168 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 3.44%. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s payout ratio is 108.58%.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other.

