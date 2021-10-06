Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 2,754 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 37,873 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 52.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MOH opened at $269.41 on Wednesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.03 and a 1-year high of $289.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $267.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.34. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $296.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.22.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

