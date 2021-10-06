Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 287 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 260.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,423,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,856 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 19.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,511,770,000 after acquiring an additional 788,349 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 137.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,473,000 after buying an additional 568,613 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,603,000 after buying an additional 144,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 81.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 264,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,179,000 after purchasing an additional 118,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $378,226.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.60, for a total value of $355,762.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,745,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,886,896 in the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $506.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $563.51 and a 200-day moving average of $524.02. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $267.14 and a 52 week high of $594.77. The stock has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $539.38.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

