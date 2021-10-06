Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 39,287 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) by 83.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,287 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 1st quarter worth about $711,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter worth $113,554,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 375.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the first quarter worth approximately $2,889,000. Institutional investors own 15.67% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 300,000 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $6,822,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 304,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $6,460,871.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,599,507 shares of company stock valued at $35,795,132.
QuantumScape stock opened at $22.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 62.45 and a current ratio of 62.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.77. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $132.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.00.
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). On average, analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
QuantumScape Company Profile
QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
