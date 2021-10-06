Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 39,287 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) by 83.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,287 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 1st quarter worth about $711,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter worth $113,554,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 375.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the first quarter worth approximately $2,889,000. Institutional investors own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

In other news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 300,000 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $6,822,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 304,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $6,460,871.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,599,507 shares of company stock valued at $35,795,132.

QS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.

QuantumScape stock opened at $22.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 62.45 and a current ratio of 62.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.77. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $132.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.00.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). On average, analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.