Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Copart by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,644,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Copart by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 288,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,280,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 58.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 270,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,417,000 after purchasing an additional 100,091 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 9,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Copart by 777.8% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $11,156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 380,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,278,100. 12.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CPRT opened at $137.15 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.92 and a 12 month high of $152.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.84.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The firm had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

CPRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist upped their price objective on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.83.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

