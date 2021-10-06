Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,289 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TAK. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,717,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,775,000 after acquiring an additional 10,098,979 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.5% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 16,104,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,063,000 after purchasing an additional 843,710 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,436,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,278,000 after acquiring an additional 74,254 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,559,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,248,000 after purchasing an additional 179,997 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,703,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,958,000 after purchasing an additional 193,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TAK opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.05. The company has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 14.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

