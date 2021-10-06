Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 3,726 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,662,000. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,490,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 208,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $142.17 on Wednesday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $151.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.86.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

