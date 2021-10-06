Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 3,880 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.82% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 28.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $203,000.

RFV opened at $93.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.00. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.43 and a fifty-two week high of $99.15.

