Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 642 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Universal Display by 24.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 472,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,050,000 after acquiring an additional 90,238 shares during the period. Beaconlight Capital LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,736,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 560,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,605,000 after purchasing an additional 16,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $165.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $164.60 and a 52-week high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.38 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 35.73%. Analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OLED shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.33.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

