Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys Shares of 62,655 Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 62,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $501,259,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,915,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,942,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $80,831,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $77,226,000.

DFAT opened at $45.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.65. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.29 and a fifty-two week high of $46.49.

