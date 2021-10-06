Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,653 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 1,501 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $57,398.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,716,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,656,550.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,659 shares of company stock worth $2,685,730 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $32.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.64. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $29.74 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 0.27.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 128.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

