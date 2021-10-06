Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,968 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,751 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000.

Shares of BDJ stock opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.02.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

