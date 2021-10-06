Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,563 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PZA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,397,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,091,000 after buying an additional 115,320 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $2,625,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,542,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 369,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,882,000 after purchasing an additional 88,017 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 40.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 268,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after acquiring an additional 77,915 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PZA stock opened at $26.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.16. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.27 and a 1 year high of $27.51.

