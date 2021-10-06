Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.59 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,476 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,092,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 258,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,125,000 after buying an additional 61,586 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,203,000 after acquiring an additional 45,149 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 217,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,389,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Finally, Epstein & White Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 192,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS SMMD opened at $64.81 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12 month low of $38.91 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.34 and a 200-day moving average of $64.93.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.