Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.65 Million Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DaVita by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 37,375 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DaVita by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in DaVita by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 29,008 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in DaVita by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in DaVita by 3.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $104,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,410.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $4,960,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,663,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,113,533 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $114.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.14 and a 1 year high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on DaVita in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.83.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

