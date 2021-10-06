Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.71 Million Stock Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NLOK. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 283.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 1,648.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 29.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day moving average of $25.22. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $28.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.72.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 177.25% and a net margin of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

