Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,887 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Owens & Minor worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 41.3% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,549,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,227,000 after acquiring an additional 453,000 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 90.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,353,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,888,000 after purchasing an additional 643,214 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,359,000 after buying an additional 21,956 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,153,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,371,000 after acquiring an additional 113,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 939,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,755,000 after purchasing an additional 40,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Owens & Minor news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 25,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $953,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,482 shares of company stock worth $5,128,885. 4.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

NYSE OMI opened at $32.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.20. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $49.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.95.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 45.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

