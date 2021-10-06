Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.25% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

PNQI opened at $236.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.96. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $202.12 and a 52-week high of $264.71.

