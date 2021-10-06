Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.76 Million Holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,867 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Shares of IGF stock opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $37.82 and a twelve month high of $47.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.