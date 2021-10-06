Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.82 Million Stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,876 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYLD. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $143,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $284,000.

SYLD opened at $61.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.65. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $68.25.

