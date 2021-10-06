Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,964 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 86,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $32.94 on Wednesday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.68 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.48 and a 200 day moving average of $33.00.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

