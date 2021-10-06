Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,997 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 4.63% of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 14,112 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 211,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF stock opened at $34.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.75. Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $23.92 and a 12 month high of $35.43.

