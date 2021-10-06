Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 86.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.

CQQQ stock opened at $63.92 on Wednesday. Invesco China Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.85 and a fifty-two week high of $108.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.59.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

