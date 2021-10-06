Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Newtek Business Services worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Newtek Business Services during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Newtek Business Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Chubb Ltd bought a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services during the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $28.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.55. The stock has a market cap of $636.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.12. Newtek Business Services Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $38.78.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.46. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 62.29% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $36.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.75%. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.61%.

Several research firms recently commented on NEWT. Raymond James downgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newtek Business Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

