Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,882 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 13.5% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 34,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNP opened at $25.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.54. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.31 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.88.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 17.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNP shares. Citigroup began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.18.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

