Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 21,760 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,760 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 175.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

EWU stock opened at $32.67 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $34.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.88.

