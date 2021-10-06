Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 6,431 Shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Invesco Global Water ETF worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the first quarter valued at $559,000. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 50,249 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Global Water ETF stock opened at $39.96 on Wednesday. Invesco Global Water ETF has a one year low of $30.91 and a one year high of $43.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Global Water ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

Invesco Global Water ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

