Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,433 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,955 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Splunk by 83.7% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Splunk by 27.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,803,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,174 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 27,526 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.55, for a total value of $4,171,565.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $53,419.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,931 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Splunk from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Splunk from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.10.

Shares of SPLK opened at $141.13 on Wednesday. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.28 and a twelve month high of $222.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. Splunk’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries.

