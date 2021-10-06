Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,282 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,299 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Masco during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 45,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter worth $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAS opened at $55.87 on Wednesday. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $51.53 and a 12-month high of $68.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.40 and its 200-day moving average is $60.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Masco from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.57.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

