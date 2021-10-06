Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Position in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.12% of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 61,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 20,143 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC increased its stake in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 125,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 33.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,894,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,836,000 after purchasing an additional 472,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after buying an additional 53,334 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLV opened at $60.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.48. American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $62.52.

