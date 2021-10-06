Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,529,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,194,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.6% during the second quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 436,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $373.77 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $200.50 and a one year high of $414.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.83. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

In other news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

