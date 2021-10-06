Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,953 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,050 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Umpqua worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UMPQ. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 492.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,357,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,572 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,734 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,067,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,183,000 after buying an additional 1,390,428 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Umpqua by 456.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,176,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after acquiring an additional 965,011 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Umpqua in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,501,000. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Umpqua stock opened at $20.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.59 and its 200-day moving average is $18.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.24. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $320.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.70 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.64 price objective (down from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.52.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

