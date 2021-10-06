Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 700 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.68% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 47.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 40.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RFG opened at $219.20 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $170.34 and a 52 week high of $235.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.37 and a 200-day moving average of $223.62.

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

