Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 8,610 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,610 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 340.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,334,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,088,000 after acquiring an additional 21,123,735 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 334.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,218,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788,996 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 269.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,770,000 after buying an additional 2,697,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 572.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,848,000 after buying an additional 1,488,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 273.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,902,000 after buying an additional 1,068,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $1,579,639.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,127. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

AMC stock opened at $36.58 on Wednesday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $72.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.04.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.44) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2252.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.36.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

