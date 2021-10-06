Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes $2.57 Million Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 62,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Academy Sports and Outdoors as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 163.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, insider Heather A. Davis sold 4,684 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $201,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $386,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,757,515 shares of company stock worth $1,198,821,119. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $40.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.46. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $47.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion and a PE ratio of 7.21.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.44.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

