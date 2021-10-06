Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Given a €140.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) received a €140.00 ($164.71) target price from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.98% from the stock’s current price.

ML has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €150.88 ($177.50).

Shares of ML traded up €3.95 ($4.65) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €135.95 ($159.94). The stock had a trading volume of 510,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,093. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 52 week high of €130.85 ($153.94). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €137.75 and a 200-day moving average price of €131.77.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

