Compound Price Hits $302.39 on Top Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last week, Compound has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. One Compound coin can now be purchased for approximately $302.39 or 0.00547976 BTC on exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $1.67 billion and approximately $216.81 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000028 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,506,108 coins. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

