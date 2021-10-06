CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) PT Set at €87.00 by Warburg Research

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) received a €87.00 ($102.35) price target from equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, September 20th. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €83.17 ($97.84).

Get CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

COP opened at €69.35 ($81.59) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €76.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of €71.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.66. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €59.40 ($69.88) and a twelve month high of €85.40 ($100.47). The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.80.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

Further Reading: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.