CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Needham & Company LLC

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) was upgraded by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage currently has a $150.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.89% from the company’s current price.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on CONMED in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock.

CONMED stock opened at $130.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 74.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.37. CONMED has a 12 month low of $76.43 and a 12 month high of $146.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $255.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.87 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 5.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total transaction of $732,879.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.76, for a total transaction of $165,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,322 shares in the company, valued at $162,288.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,619 shares of company stock worth $2,590,383. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNMD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CONMED by 46,036.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,153,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146,592 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,128,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,807,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 89,026.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 983,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,964,000 after acquiring an additional 982,849 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,142,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,260,000 after purchasing an additional 665,606 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

