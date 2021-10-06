CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Needham & Company LLC

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) was upgraded by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage currently has a $150.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.89% from the company’s current price.
Separately, UBS Group began coverage on CONMED in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock.
CONMED stock opened at $130.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 74.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.37. CONMED has a 12 month low of $76.43 and a 12 month high of $146.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
In related news, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total transaction of $732,879.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.76, for a total transaction of $165,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,322 shares in the company, valued at $162,288.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,619 shares of company stock worth $2,590,383. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNMD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CONMED by 46,036.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,153,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146,592 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,128,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,807,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 89,026.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 983,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,964,000 after acquiring an additional 982,849 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,142,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,260,000 after purchasing an additional 665,606 shares in the last quarter.
CONMED Company Profile
CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.
