ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Sets New 52-Week High at $72.86

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $72.86 and last traded at $71.73, with a volume of 11265079 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.49.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.71. The firm has a market cap of $96.05 billion, a PE ratio of 61.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.