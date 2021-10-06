Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) CFO Purchases $11,686.99 in Stock

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) CFO Robert N. Hoglund purchased 161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.59 per share, for a total transaction of $11,686.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ED stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.61. 2,133,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293,572. The company has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $83.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.16%.

ED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $75.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 49.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

