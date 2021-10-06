Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Shares Bought by TSP Capital Management Group LLC

TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,825 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Water accounts for about 1.4% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. TSP Capital Management Group LLC owned 2.35% of Consolidated Water worth $4,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. 42.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CWCO traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $11.56. 35,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,188. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.84 million, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.17. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $15.37.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $16.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.75 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.91%. Equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is 60.71%.

Consolidated Water Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

