Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Constellation Brands updated its FY22 guidance to $10.15-10.45 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $10.150-$10.450 EPS.

Shares of STZ traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $211.52. The company had a trading volume of 47,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,711. The firm has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.18 and a 200-day moving average of $226.68. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $160.63 and a 12 month high of $244.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 9.33%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.08.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

