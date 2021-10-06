Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.15-10.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $254.08.

NYSE:STZ opened at $213.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.68. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $160.63 and a 1-year high of $244.75. The stock has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

