Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Shares Gap Down to $213.06

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $213.06, but opened at $204.46. Constellation Brands shares last traded at $211.97, with a volume of 32,847 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Truist lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.08.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.33%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Amundi bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $180,482,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $132,244,000. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $131,154,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 40.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,356,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,363,000 after purchasing an additional 392,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 17,574.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 354,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,968,000 after purchasing an additional 352,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

