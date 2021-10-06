ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) by 707.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,108 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ContextLogic were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the first quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 1,739.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 162,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,460,000. 26.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Peiyen Chuang sold 12,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $87,420.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Pai Liu sold 24,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $155,222.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,349,540 shares of company stock worth $9,274,850 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

WISH has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ContextLogic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ContextLogic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of ContextLogic stock opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $32.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average of $10.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion and a PE ratio of -0.81.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 296.87% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. The company had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

