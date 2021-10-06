Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Shares Up 4.7%

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS)’s share price was up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.50 and last traded at C$6.45. Approximately 854,586 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,025,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.16.

CTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Laurentian upped their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.25 to C$13.75 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Cormark lowered their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$14.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$10.75 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -165.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.