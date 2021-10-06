Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Shares Up 4.7%

Oct 6th, 2021

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS)’s share price was up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.50 and last traded at C$6.45. Approximately 854,586 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,025,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.16.

CTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Laurentian upped their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.25 to C$13.75 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Cormark lowered their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$14.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$10.75 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -165.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) Company Profile (CVE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

