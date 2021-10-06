Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE CNM traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,870. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Core & Main has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $30.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.88.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Core & Main will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

